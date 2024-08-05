National Night Out locations in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Police departments and neighborhood communities around Charlotte are welcoming people to National Night Out events on Tuesday.
The event aims to unite neighbors and first responders, and many of the events have free food and games going on at the same time. Times vary, but most of the events start around 5 or 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are a few options happening around Charlotte. Event schedules are subject to change depending on the weather.
- Uptown Charlotte - Victoria Yards
- NoDa - Cordelia Park Outdoor Pavilion
- Belmont - Postponed
- Cabarrus County - Cabarrus Arena & Events Center
- Cornelius - Smithville Park
- Gastonia - Rotary Pavilion
- Hickory - Hickory Crawdads L. P. Frans Stadium, Aug. 7
- Indian Trail- Canceled
- Kannapolis - Rescheduled to Oct. 1
- Matthews - Rescheduled to Aug. 13
- Waxhaw - Waxhaw Police Department
