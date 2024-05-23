National Park Service raises camping fees along Blue Ridge Parkway

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The National Park Service is increasing its camping fees starting May 24, 2024, along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty visited Julian Price and Linville Falls campgrounds Thursday where higher fees were not deterring people.

Campers Bill Holden and his wife are retired and spend six months out of the year visiting campgrounds.

“Increasing it by one-third and naturally, that’s going to increase inflation, but then again, I can see where they’re having more expenses,” Bill Holden said.

Earlier this year, the National Park Service requested community input on proposed fee changes.

The higher rates include front-country and backcountry camping site fees, as well as non-camper user fees for shower and dump-station services.

The price to camp at a campground will increase this weekend from $20 to $30 a night, which Trina Worley and her husband support.

“We don’t mind at all, because we know that it supports the campground and it also supports the workers who work here,” Worley said.

Officials with the park service said the recreation fees provide a vital source of revenue for needed facility maintenance, future campground improvement projects, and increased costs associated with campground operations.

It is something campers Jack Hendricks and his wife have seen first-hand.

“The upkeep,” said Jack Hendricks. “The campsites are great but the roads need improving and repairing around in the area. It would be a great help.”

The last time there was a major fee increase was in 2016, National Park Service officials said.

