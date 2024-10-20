NC 105 race a toss up heading into November

CHARLOTTE — When Representative Tricia Cotham switched her part affiliation from Democrat to Republican in 2023, her move sent shock waves through North Carolina as she gave the GOP the supermajority.

Ever since, the Democratic party has had their eyes on her seat and Nicole Sidman is their candidate for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 105 race.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno spoke to Sidman about the race and top issues in the Mint Hill and south Charlotte district. Bruno has reached out to Rep. Cotham for an interview but was not successful.

