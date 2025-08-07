Attorney General Jeff Jackson cracks down on robocalls

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s Attorney General is working with other states, sending 37 companies warning letters, demanding they take steps to block illegal calls routed through their networks.

Jeff Jackson says these providers haven’t followed FCC rules about responding to certain government requests, haven’t registered in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or haven’t filed a plan detailing how they’ll combat these calls.

“These companies, they function like links in a chain. And the average call that reaches you goes through six or seven different links, and if those links decide that they’re not going to follow the rules and they’re just going to look the other way and pass these robocalls along, that’s one of the reasons your phone keeps getting blown up,” said Jackson.

The attorney general recently won a court order against ‘another’ voice provider, Articul8, for similar allegations.

The company’s owner is banned from the industry and must pay more than $5 million in penalties.

