N.C. asks people not to self-deploy rescue teams without authorization

CHARLOTTE — It is not uncommon for people to want to help out as much as they can after Tropical Storm Helene devastated western North Carolina, but without coordination involving the right people, these efforts can overwhelm already limited resources.

Rescue efforts are underway in Western North Carolina as crews work around the clock to provide emergency services to those most in need. In the wake of the storm, people from all over the Southeast have started organizing their own efforts to help out.

“In the aftermath of devastating storms like Helene, it is natural for people to want to help by donating supplies to victims. Unfortunately though, sudden influxes of donations directly into a disaster area can complicate and overwhelm recovery efforts,” according to Lenoir County Emergency Services.

The agency in Lenoir County says there aren’t enough secure storage facilities or workers to effectively manage the distribution of items to those in need.

These efforts are made with good intentions, but emergency officials are urging people to coordinate their efforts with the N.C. Business Emergency Operations Center before trying to launch their own rescue teams.

For those wanting to help out, there are ways to get authorization or find other ways to volunteer.

Several local governments and volunteer groups are sharing a message mainly on social media to those groups and individuals attempting to mobilize their own efforts.

“Please do not self-deploy resources or supply logistics unless you are attached to an existing NCVOAD organization. We understand that there are a lot of local individuals and groups that want to collect supplies and transport them into the region, but we must secure these routes for responders and critical partner assets needed for response and recovery efforts. There is a high likelihood that your team(s) will be turned away at various checkpoints,” the message from state officials to local governments reads.

With already limited supplies, like food, fuel, and water, citizen rescue parties could end up lacking the supplies they need, and it could hinder rescue efforts already underway. Not only that, with roads across the region destroyed, access to the areas is limited.

“NCDOT still considers the roads in Western NC as “closed” to non-emergency vehicles. If you plan to move people, resources, or equipment into western North Carolina, you MUST coordinate plans and movements through the NCEM-BEOC,” according to the memo.

There are still ways for groups and individuals to help out and there are ways for these organizations to coordinate with the BEOC.

“Any questions can be directed to beoc@ncdps.gov with “Logistics Support” in the subject line. A phone number has not been established for this section yet, only email,” according to the state.

You can also locate an already authorized organization by signing up with the North Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

(VIDEO: Gaston County residents worry about flooding in aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene)

Gaston County residents worry about flooding in aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene

©2024 Cox Media Group