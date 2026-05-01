Forecasts

FORECAST: Light rain moves in overnight; brighter weather returns Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Conditions stay quiet tonight, but showers will move in during the overnight hours and linger into Saturday morning.
  • The rain won’t be heavy; most of it will fall across Charlotte and areas south and east of the city.
  • Communities northwest of Charlotte may see very little, if any, measurable rainfall.
  • As Saturday progresses, the rain will taper off, and conditions will gradually improve.
  • Sunday looks brighter and more pleasant overall, offering the better half of the weekend.
  • In terms of drought relief, this system won’t make much of a dent.
  • The most meaningful rainfall will track south of the Channel 9 viewing area, leaving local drought conditions largely unchanged.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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