FORECAST: Light rain moves in overnight; brighter weather returns Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Conditions stay quiet tonight, but showers will move in during the overnight hours and linger into Saturday morning.

The rain won’t be heavy; most of it will fall across Charlotte and areas south and east of the city.

Communities northwest of Charlotte may see very little, if any, measurable rainfall.

As Saturday progresses, the rain will taper off, and conditions will gradually improve.

Sunday looks brighter and more pleasant overall, offering the better half of the weekend.

In terms of drought relief, this system won’t make much of a dent.

The most meaningful rainfall will track south of the Channel 9 viewing area, leaving local drought conditions largely unchanged.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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