Volunteers in Hickory use their helicopters to fly supplies to Helene victims

HICKORY, N.C. — Days after Helene, roads are still blocked, leaving neighbors stranded. It’s scenes like those that are sadly becoming familiar across parts of North Carolina, and right now, strangers are coming together to help those in need.

Helene has claimed more than 100 lives across six states. In North Carolina, 30 people were killed in Asheville alone. In South Carolina, at least 29 people have died.

FEMA is providing 20 truckloads of food and 40 truckloads of water a day to neighbors in North Carolina. The Department of Defense has 22 helicopters staged to support the response efforts in isolated communities.

In Hickory, Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was with volunteers who were flying supplies to those in need.

On Monday morning, Faherty saw more than a dozen helicopters lift off from the Hickory Regional Airport. They were civilian aircraft taking supplies to the mountains and helping people who were trapped or in need of medical help.

“I heard about it through my wife and kids. They heard about it on Instagram,” said pilot Steve Houghton. “It’s great to play some small role. Happy to be a part of it.”

The Carolina Emergency Response Team is overseeing the efforts.

“Think Hurricane Katrina, except in the mountains and with helicopters, not boats,” said Chad Walton. “That’s pretty much where we’re at right now.”

A total of 20 choppers are being used to reach people from Banner Elk to Asheville.

Faherty also saw search and rescue dogs arrive on a private plane from Oklahoma. Those dogs will also be flown to some of the hardest-hit areas west of Hickory.

Faherty could see some of the choppers being loaded Monday morning with all kinds of supplies, from diapers to insulin. He was told that some of the people will be evacuated back to the Hickory Regional Airport, but the majority will be flown to shelters in those counties.

The airport director told Faherty the U.S. National Guard has also been running missions out of Hickory. The Carolina Emergency Response Team said they are taking requests for help on their Facebook page.

