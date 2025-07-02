NC attorney general announces 23andMe data will not go to a for-profit third party

RALEIGH, N.C. — Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced on Tuesday that North Carolinians’ genetic data held by 23andMe will be transferred to TTAM Research Institute, a nonprofit organization, rather than a for-profit third party.

The transfer involves the genetic data of over 15 million people and is expected to take effect in the next few weeks, a release said. Attorney General Jackson successfully sued 23andMe to prevent the sale of the data to a for-profit company during their bankruptcy proceedings.

“People deserve the peace of mind that their genetic information – some of the most personal data they have – is protected,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson.

The court has allowed the transfer of 23andMe’s assets, including the genetic data, to TTAM Research Institute. As part of the agreement, TTAM has committed to improving privacy policies and procedures to prevent data breaches and abuse of consumer information

Customers will be notified ahead of the transfer and reminded of their option to have their data deleted from the service.

