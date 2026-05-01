Burn ban to go into effect at Meck County parks and facilities

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation will implement a mandatory burn ban across its park system effective Monday. The ban is due to current drought conditions in Mecklenburg County. It aims to reduce the risk of fire and protect park users, staff, natural areas, facilities, and surrounding communities.

Burn ban going into effect Monday at Meck County parks and facilities. Biggest impact will be to grills pic.twitter.com/oElmg4HDGD — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 1, 2026

This temporary policy will remain in effect indefinitely. The ban will only be lifted when drought conditions improve, and it is deemed safe to resume normal park use.

Officials state this measure is necessary to minimize potential fire hazards during the ongoing dry period, despite potential disruption to visitors and scheduled park users.

During the burn ban, several activities are prohibited within all Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation parks and facilities. These include the use of charcoal grills, personal propane or gas grills, fire pits, campfires, bonfires and open flames of any kind.

Outdoor burning of wood, leaves, brush or other materials is also forbidden. Additionally, the use of tiki torches, candles or other flame-producing devices is not allowed.

Park users are asked to follow all posted notices and directions from staff when visiting county parks.

Public understanding and cooperation are appreciated as staff and residents work together to keep parks and communities safe, officials said.

A separate statewide burn ban remains in effect throughout North Carolina.

This is despite recent rain in some areas and will continue until further notice.

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