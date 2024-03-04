NC attorney general sues 2 companies to protect renters, homeowners

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is helping protect renters and homeowners.

On Monday, Stein said the Department of Justice is suing a company called Canary General Contracting. The DOJ accuses the owners of lying to customers about state licenses and not doing work they were paid for.

The DOJ is also investigating Real Page, a software company that works with property managers and landlords to set rent prices.

“We are concerned that Real Page is responsible for increasing the cost of rent here in Charlotte, because they are not promoting competition but potentially engaging in collusion with property owners,” Stein said.

Stein also touted the state’s lawsuit against MV Realty over that company’s long-term real estate contracts. Both that lawsuit and a new North Carolina law banning those contracts stemmed from extensive reporting from Action 9.

