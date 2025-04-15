NC Attorney General visits Boone, shares rebuilding resources with Helene survivors

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson made a stop in Watauga County on Tuesday.

He was expected to share resources to help North Carolinians and small businesses avoid scams and fraud as they rebuild after Hurricane Helene.

The event was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. in Boone.

Jackson launched an initiative to protect homeowners and help rebuild after Helene tore through western North Carolina last fall.

The Safe to Rebuild initiative aims to deter property theft and help repair homes and businesses after the storm.

The attorney general said anyone who tries to steal property or rip off homeowners is ‘going to face the consequences.’

Click here if you need to file a complaint.

WATCH BELOW: Eric Church breaks ground on 40 new homes for Helene survivors

Eric Church breaks ground on 40 new homes for Helene survivors





©2025 Cox Media Group