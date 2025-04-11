Stein marks 100th day in office with visit to western NC

WESTERN N.C. — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is set to spend his 100th day in his office visiting western N.C. on Friday.

Gov. Stein plans to visit Asheville, one of the areas Helene tore through last fall, causing billions of dollar in damage.

He also plans to meet with the state’s association of county commissioners and discuss ongoing recovery efforts. He’s still pushing for more disaster relief aid from the federal government.

The state Senate voted in March on a fourth round of disaster relief for western N.C. to recover from the damage.

Last month, Stein visited Yancey County to meet with Helene survivors and announce the opening of Interstate 40, reconnecting N.C. and Tennessee.

As he met with the governor, Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said his mom lost her home during the storm. Four of her neighbors died from flash flooding.

Sheriff Hilliard showed Stein where the bridge near his mom’s home used to be.

His mother, Susie Hilliard, is rebuilding and got to speak to the governor.

“It means a lot that he cares enough to come out and see the devastation,” Susie Hilliard said. “Just try to help us to get our life back.”

Stein went to Micaville Elementary School in Burnsville, a school that has not yet reopened because it was damaged in the storm. The 200 children who go there must go to different schools.

“A lot of my families are making mortgage payments on homes that are not standing,” said former principal Melanie Bennett. “So they’re having to work and work extra hours just to provide for their families to make this mortgage payment.”

The governor said he’s thankful for what state lawmakers did in March to pass $530 million of new funding for western N.C.

However, he said more money will be needed from the federal government to help with the billions of dollars of damage across our western counties.

“The needs are immense, $60 billion in damages in all of western North Carolina,” Stein said. “We just toured one county, Yancey County, and everywhere you look, you see destruction.”

The governor also spoke about the importance of summer-school programs for the children who missed seven weeks of school after Helene hit.

VIDEO: Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens

Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens

©2025 Cox Media Group