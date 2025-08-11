NC auditor pushes for more staffing to fix DMV delays

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, North Carolina’s State Auditor delved into greater detail about his recent audit of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Earlier this month, Dave Boliek released an audit of the troubled agency with a list of recommendations to make it run better.

He told Channel 9 that it needs to start with better staffing.

“The people at the DMV, they want you to get your license, too. But they need the resources to accomplish that,” said Boliek.

He said right now there are 160 positions statewide at the DMV, and lawmakers have approved another 40 positions.

VIDEO: Preliminary DMV audit emphasizes insufficient staffing, plans to raise pay

Preliminary DMV audit emphasizes insufficient staffing, plans to raise pay

©2025 Cox Media Group