Preliminary DMV audit findings emphasize insufficient staffing, plans to raise pay

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Auditor will release the results of an audit of the NC DMV on Monday, highlighting staffing issues that contribute to long wait times.

Preliminary results from the audit, shared in June, indicated that the DMV’s staffing levels are insufficient to meet the needs of North Carolinians.

The audit suggests hiring more driver’s license examiners to reduce wait times.

In May, Gov. Josh Stein announced his plan to raise pay for examiners to attract more workers.

The audit conducted by the State Auditor’s office aims to address ongoing concerns about the DMV’s ability to provide timely services.

