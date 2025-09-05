NC beach officials warn swimmers of toxic water blooms

ATLANTIC CITY, N.C. — Leaders at a popular North Carolina beach destination are telling people to be careful if they plan to swim in the ocean.

Atlantic City officials shared images of the water in their area on Thursday. In the images, you can see a brown sheen to the water.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the blooms are contaminated with bacteria referred to as sea sawdust, and it can be toxic.

Residents with beach trip plans this weekend are encouraged to be on the lookout for any discolored water or unusual water.

