NC bill would add 988 Crisis Lifeline to student IDs to help teens in mental health crisis

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has handled more than 13 million calls, texts and chats since it launched nearly three years ago.

The biggest group reaching out has been and continues to be teens.

There is now a push to get 988 onto the back of student IDs in North Carolina.

“I’ve been in few situations where I’ve had to deescalate attempted suicide,” said Kaliyah Lindsey.

She said she talked a friend out of a suicide attempt when she was a young teen.

“People think, kids, they’re going through puberty. They’re going through changes. Their school is this. They’re worried about boys. They’re worried about social media. When really deep down inside, we just don’t have anyone we feel safe to go to,” Lindsey said.

She’s part of the Youth Advisory Council with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, which is where she met Rebekah Collins.

Collins does many things, one of them being an advocate lobbying for help in Raleigh.

“If you saw my email sent box, I send out many emails to well over 50 representatives,” Collins said.

Collins ultimately got the attention of N.C. Rep. Allen Buansi, D-Orange, who mentioned her in his pitch to fellow lawmakers to pass House Bill 772.

“I also want to recognize the efforts of Rebekah Collins,” he said on the House floor. “She is a strong advocate for mental health resources. We need this bill badly.”

That bill would put the Suicide Prevention Hotline, 988, on the back of student IDs in North Carolina like they are in South Carolina.

“With this legislation, we’ll put much needed resources literally at their fingertips,” Buansi said.

Teens ages 13-17 make up the largest demographic of people calling or texting the hotline, according to 988 data.

“I know, from my own lived experience when I was a teenager, really struggling, and every day working with youth and young adults that often are struggling want to reach out for help, but they don’t know where to turn,” Collins said.

They believe those three digits being with teens every day could mean more help and awareness in a critical moment.

The House passed Bill 772, which would require schools to provide the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in grades 6 through 12 on their school issued IDs, school website, school-issued electronics and other places. Now the bill moves to the Senate.

