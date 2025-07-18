NC builders concerned over immigration crackdowns, worker shortages

CHARLOTTE — Builders in North Carolina are raising concerns over federal immigration crackdowns, warning that the lack of workers could slow down construction projects across the state, according to WRAL.

A group representing the construction industry has sent a letter to President Donald Trump, advocating for immigrant workers to fill the labor shortage.

“Mr. President, you have secured our border,” the letter from the American Business Immigration Coalition says. “Now, we are here to support your vision to secure our workforce.”

Dave Simpson, who represents commercial builders with Carolinas AGC, says immigrants are often among their best workers.

“They get there early, they go home late, they’re talented,” Simpson said. “A lot of them are crafts folks, and a lot of them are sending money back to their families.”

Trump has previously expressed support for a long-term work permit for immigrants in fields such as agriculture and construction. He said it would apply to workers who have been in the U.S. for a long time without a criminal record.

