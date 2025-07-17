Local

ICE can visit public school areas without permission, CMS says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detain an immigrant on October 14, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.

CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district principals recently participated in a webinar training on procedures to follow if Immigration and Customs Enforcement visits their schools.

The training, organized by the Office of General Counsel, informed school officials that ICE is permitted to enter public areas of schools, such as lobbies, waiting areas, and parking lots, without needing prior permission.

The OGC emphasized that schools are required to comply with ICE requests if it is determined that ICE has a valid warrant or subpoena.

The specific date of the webinar and the number of principals who attended remain unclear, as well as the details of what the training covered beyond ICE procedures.

ICE has not tried to visit a CMS campus, Superintendant Crystal Hill confirmed.

This training aims to prepare school officials for potential ICE interactions, ensuring compliance with legal requirements while maintaining a safe environment for students and staff.

