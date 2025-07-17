ICE can visit public school areas without permission, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district principals recently participated in a webinar training on procedures to follow if Immigration and Customs Enforcement visits their schools.

Some CMS principals received a webinar training on what to do if ICE comes to school.



The Office of General Consul says ICE is allowed in public areas without permission of school officials including lobbies, waiting areas and parking lots.



The OGC also said schools must comply… pic.twitter.com/e4nExne2cT — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 17, 2025

The training, organized by the Office of General Counsel, informed school officials that ICE is permitted to enter public areas of schools, such as lobbies, waiting areas, and parking lots, without needing prior permission.

The OGC emphasized that schools are required to comply with ICE requests if it is determined that ICE has a valid warrant or subpoena.

>>At 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News, Channel 9’s Joe Bruno is digging into the details.

The specific date of the webinar and the number of principals who attended remain unclear, as well as the details of what the training covered beyond ICE procedures.

ICE has not tried to visit a CMS campus, Superintendant Crystal Hill confirmed.

This training aims to prepare school officials for potential ICE interactions, ensuring compliance with legal requirements while maintaining a safe environment for students and staff.

VIDEO: 7 arrested in ICE operation at Kings Mountain plant had been deported before

7 arrested in ICE operation at Kings Mountain plant had been deported before

©2025 Cox Media Group