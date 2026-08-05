NC confirms 1st human case of West Nile virus in 2026

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is investigating the state’s first human case of West Nile virus in 2026. The case was identified in a resident of Gaston County.

Health officials also identified a West Nile virus-positive blood donor in Mecklenburg County through routine screening.

Additionally, the virus was found in multiple mosquitoes collected in Cabarrus, Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties throughout July, health officials said.

These positive results in mosquitoes occurred earlier in the summer than historically reported. The NCDHHS State Laboratory of Public Health identified the virus while tracking activity through reported human cases and blood donations. The department also collaborates with local health departments and vector control staff to test mosquitoes, with all data reported to the national VectorSurv network, officials said.

The virus is carried by wild birds and is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. It does not spread from person to person. While most people who are infected do not experience symptoms, about one in five will develop a fever along with a headache, body aches and joint pain.

About one in 150 people will develop a serious neurologic illness, which can include symptoms such as high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, seizures and paralysis, health officials said. North Carolina only requires the reporting of neurologic illness cases. Elderly residents and those with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of severe illness.

There are currently no vaccines or medications available to cure the disease once a person is infected. Officials suggest that individuals who suspect they may be infected should contact their health care provider.

Michael Doyle serves as the NCDHHS public health entomologist. Doyle noted that virus activity typically increases across the state during this time of year.

“This is the time of year when West Nile virus activity usually increases across our state,” Doyle said. “These early indicators in the greater Charlotte area highlight the importance of preventing mosquito bites all over North Carolina.”

Mosquitoes that commonly transmit the virus are found statewide and are most active between dusk and dawn. Health officials recommend using EPA-registered mosquito repellent and reapplying it according to manufacturer instructions, officials said. Other prevention measures include cleaning gutters and ensuring rain barrels have tight-fitting screens or lids.

To reduce the mosquito population around homes, residents are encouraged to tip out containers that hold water, such as flowerpot saucers, and change the water in birdbaths and pet bowls at least twice a week. Standing water in ditches or puddles should be drained if it remains for more than four days after a rainfall.

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