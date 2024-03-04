NC Congressional District 6 race preview

CHARLOTTE — Polls will open on Tuesday morning for the North Carolina Primary.

In Mecklenburg County, more than 53,000 people have already voted either in person or by mail.

In Rowan and Cabarrus Counties, voters will decide which Republican will fill the open seat for the 6th Congressional District.

Since no Democrats are running, Tuesday’s winner will get the open seat.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s government reporter Joe Bruno talks to political journalist Bryan Anderson about the race that has been filled with bizarreness, including fake endorsements and artificial intelligence.

