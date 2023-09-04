NC congressman wants to discourage legalizing marijuana for recreational use

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina congressman wants to curb legalizing marijuana for recreational use, WLOS reports.

Republican Chuck Edwards just introduced the “Stop Pot Act.”

The bill calls for the federal government to withhold certain highway funds from states and tribes that allow recreational marijuana use.

Edwards said he wants to prevent greater access to drugs and also ease the strain on law enforcement.

A Cherokee tribe near Asheville is asking voters next week if they want legal recreational marijuana on tribal lands. If the referendum passes, this would be the only place in the state to get it legally.

