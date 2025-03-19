Local

NC Department of Revenue to introduce new transportation commerce tax

By Mark Taylor, wsoctv.com and WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Department of Revenue will introduce a new transportation commerce tax this summer.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor reports that starting July 1, the tax is expected to increase rates during the peak travel season of the year.

Companies that offer private transportation for individuals or groups will experience a rate increase of 1.5%.

Meanwhile, rideshare transportation services will face a tax rate increase of 1%, which will be added to the fare charged to passengers.

