NC Department of Revenue to introduce new transportation commerce tax

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Department of Revenue will introduce a new transportation commerce tax this summer.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor reports that starting July 1, the tax is expected to increase rates during the peak travel season of the year.

Companies that offer private transportation for individuals or groups will experience a rate increase of 1.5%.

Meanwhile, rideshare transportation services will face a tax rate increase of 1%, which will be added to the fare charged to passengers.

VIDEO: Man says scammer stole $280K from retirement account – now he has tax problems on top of loss

Man says scammer stole $280K from retirement account and now he has tax problems on top of huge loss

©2025 Cox Media Group