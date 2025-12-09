NC DMV now allows back-to-back online ID renewals

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says people can renew their state IDs online back-to-back without an in-person visit.

This is part of a series of renewal changes to increase productivity and decrease wait times.

Since October, the DMV has allowed non- and real IDs to be renewed online back-to-back and let teen drivers upgrade their licenses online.

According to the state, these expansions have allowed them to serve 80,000 more customers in just nine weeks.

Over the summer, a state audit found the DMV needed to hire more workers and upgrade its systems.

