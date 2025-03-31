N.C. DMV resumes summer hours, opens earlier

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles announced that many of its offices will have extended hours starting on April 7.

Twenty N.C. DMV offices will begin offering operating hours from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting on June 7, continuing until Aug. 23, WCTI 11 reported.

Saturday operating hours will begin in offices in Charlotte North and South, Huntersville, Monroe, Salisbury, and more.

Fifty driver’s license offices will be opening an hour early each weekday, with new hours beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m. each Monday through Friday.

These offices include Boone. Hamlet, Hudson, Jefferson, Lincolnton, Morganton, Mount Holly, Polkton, and Statesville locations.

Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said the DMV is trying to accommodate N.C.’s growing population.

“We are doing everything we can with the number of offices and staff that we have to meet the surging demand for our services in our growing state,” he said.

Read more about N.C. DMV driver license office hours here.

WATCH: NC DMV asking lawmakers for money to hire more employees

NC DMV asking lawmakers for money to hire more employees

©2025 Cox Media Group