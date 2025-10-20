NC governor emphasizes need for trained law enforcement over National Guard

CHARLOTTE — Gov. Josh Stein says he does not believe the National Guard is necessary in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police asked President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard to the Queen City on Oct. 3.

Stein says Iryna’s Law was a step in the right direction, and there are other avenues to make the state safer.

“We don’t need them here. What we need in North Carolina is more well-trained law enforcement in our communities,” Stein said. “Engage with people. Keeping communities safe. We need trained law enforcement. We don’t need the military on our streets.”

Iryna’s Law provides more money for the Mecklenburg County District Attorneys Office to hire more prosecutors.

VIDEO: Iryna’s Law: New crime package aims to crack down on pretrial release

Iryna’s Law: New crime package aims to crack down on pretrial release

©2025 Cox Media Group