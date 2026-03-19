NC Gov. Stein supports pause on I-77 toll lane project amid community concerns

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is supporting a decision to pause the development of new toll lanes on Interstate 77 in South Charlotte. The project has faced scrutiny from local residents who fear the current design could lead to the demolition of homes in established neighborhoods.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is currently pausing the project to gather more input from the community. Stein noted that while the high rate of crashes and congestion on the interstate requires action, the state must ensure the plan works for the surrounding community.

The proposed project would stretch from Uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina state border. Residents in neighborhoods like Wilmore and McCrorey Heights have voiced significant opposition to the plans, citing concerns that the current design would result in the demolition of homes within their communities.

Data shows that I-77 South currently experiences two and a half times more congestion and has a higher rate of crashes than other urban highways in the region. Stein addressed the balance between the city’s expansion and the needs of local neighborhoods.

“Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. So we got to make sure that we can move people around,” Stein said. “I-77 South is two and a half times more crowded and has more crashes than other urban highways. So we need to do something. We want to make sure that what we do makes sense and works for the community.”

The project moved into state control after local leaders previously issued a request for qualifications from potential developers. However, the NCDOT is now holding off on requesting formal bids while it evaluates community feedback. McCrorey Heights remains one of the areas most impacted by the potential construction.

To address these concerns, residents are holding a community walk at 6 p.m. on March 19. The event, held in partnership with the organization Sustain Charlotte, is intended to highlight how I-77 has historically affected these neighborhoods and what residents believe the future project will do to their environment.

The NCDOT will continue its pause on the project to hear more from residents before advancing to the next stage of development. Further details regarding the request for bids have not yet been announced.

VIDEO: Neighbors concerned about losing parks to I-77; NCDOT says design isn’t final

Neighbors concerned about losing parks to I-77; NCDOT says design isn’t final

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