Neighbors concerned about losing parks to I-77; NCDOT says design isn’t final

CHARLOTTE — Eleven parks and greenways in south Charlotte could be impacted by a new toll expansion of Interstate 77, which has neighbors and some local officials raising concerns about the loss of public green space.

The Mecklenburg County Environmental Stewardship Committee met Tuesday to discuss how the project might affect air quality, stormwater and the environment. As currently planned, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning elevated toll lanes that would pass through Frazier Park, potentially over its basketball court, dog park and tennis courts.

Genesis Hansen moved to the Wesley Heights neighborhood to take advantage of its proximity to uptown and local green space, and she frequently visits Frazier Park, which she described as a vital part of the area.

“I think that would be a really big shame to have that missing. It feels like its part of the community over here,” Hansen said. “We just got to this park and we love it over there.”

The project would also require the relocation of Irwin Creek to move forward. Mecklenburg County Commissioner Elaine Powell, who represents District 1, said she is frustrated that park preservation and environmental health have not been prioritized in the planning process.

“I don’t say bad words, but I want to say bad words. Like stay out of our parks,” Powell said. “It’s not a joke, you know, the health and livability of where you live -- it has to be paramount, and I’m really glad people are paying attention to this.”

Commissioner Laura Meier, representing District 5, echoed those concerns and questioned the overall necessity of the expansion.

“Stop, re-evaluate, and start over, because who benefits from this?” Meier said.

The criticism comes as county data shows a decline in local greenspace. Channel 9 reported last year that about a quarter of the county has already been paved over. Powell cited this report as a reason she will not support highway plans that take away significant portions of remaining public land.

In a statement, the North Carolina Department of Transportation stressed that the project design is currently only 10% to 15% complete. The agency stated it is required to use designs that minimize environmental impacts and noted that preliminary maps often show broader potential footprints than what is eventually built.

NCDOT is currently studying the feasibility of using an underground tunnel for the expansion following public outcry. Results of that study are expected to be ready this spring. The agency does not expect to finalize the overall design plan until the end of next year.

