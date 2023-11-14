NC Governor Cooper calls on Congress to fund security for places of worship

Local

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper GREENSBORO, NC - APRIL 14: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is seen before President Joe Biden speaks to guests during a visit to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on April 14, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Biden was in North Carolina to discuss his administration's efforts to create manufacturing jobs and alleviate the impacts of inflation. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper joined 10 other governors in urging Congress to fund additional security for houses of worship in the wake of increased threats in the Jewish and Muslim communities.

The governors signed a letter asking Congress to quickly increase the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) funding through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program for threatened religious centers to remain safe.

“The Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and escalating conflict have elevated concerns of potential security threats to Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and houses of worship across the United States and territories,” the letter reads. “As the war escalates, access to clear and consistent humanitarian aid is needed, and here at home, houses of worship and community centers of all faiths, races, and ethnicities will require greater resources to improve their security.”

President Joe Biden also urged for an additional $200 million to go to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

Governors from Michigan, Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Puerto Rico and Wisconsin signed the letter alongside Cooper.

