NC health care providers face service cuts after Medicaid reductions

CHARLOTTE — Health care providers in North Carolina are facing pay cuts and service reductions due to Medicaid rate reductions that began in October.

These cuts have led to some people with disabilities losing critical care, as providers struggle to maintain services.

“I have a family member that lives in a group home in my community. If that provider goes out of business or they decide to shut down that group home, and that is happening. We do know that is happening in places across the state, then that means that person is essentially homeless,” said Melinda Plue with The Arc of North Carolina.

People living with disabilities fear they’ll lose their independence because of the rate cuts.

A judge has blocked cuts to providers who serve children with autism.

