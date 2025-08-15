NC Health Department seeks $101K from nonprofit run by ex-Lt. Gov.’s wife

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is pursuing $101,000 from Balanced Nutrition, a nonprofit run by Yolanda Hill, the wife of former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, for allegedly questionable payments.

Balanced Nutrition, which assisted child care businesses in obtaining federal reimbursements for food purchases, is accused of inflating expenses and violating state regulations.

The state initially demanded $132,000 but reduced the amount to $101,000 after discussions with the nonprofit’s legal team, according to WRAL.

Summer Tonizzo, a spokesperson for DHHS, stated that the department began the process of sending the balance to the state Department of Justice for collection after not receiving payment.

Balanced Nutrition allegedly submitted the same receipts multiple times and filed claims for more money than receipts showed. The nonprofit was also accused of filing claims for at least one child care center that did not request or receive funds.

The investigation into Balanced Nutrition began under former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and continued under Gov. Josh Stein. Hill and Robinson have suggested that the allegations were politically motivated to harm Robinson’s political career.

Balanced Nutrition was shut down after Mark Robinson became the Republican Party’s nominee for governor in early 2024.

Robinson, who has a history of financial issues, won the GOP gubernatorial primary despite these challenges but was defeated by Stein in the general election.

