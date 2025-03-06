Charlotte nursing home sued after maggot-infested wound found on dementia patient

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nursing home is facing a lawsuit after a woman’s wound became infested with maggots, prompting her grandson to seek legal action against the facility and its owners.

Bernice Mayes, an 81-year-old dementia patient, developed a maggot-infested wound four months after recovering from COVID-19 while residing at University Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Her grandson, Justin Waddell, filed a lawsuit in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, alleging negligence and failure to maintain cleanliness and sanitation at the facility.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is, and always has been, our top priority,” said Tou Lor, the facility administrator, in an email to the Charlotte Observer.

Mayes had been living at University Place for about a year when she contracted COVID-19 and was temporarily transferred to a facility specializing in COVID-19 treatment. Upon her return, she developed bed sores on her heel, which later became infested with maggots.

According to the lawsuit, by August 2021, maggots were found in Mayes’ wound, and the nursing home allegedly failed to take appropriate action. The medical director reportedly ordered the wound to be cleaned with vinegar and water without examining it personally.

After receiving a video of the wound from nurses, Waddell insisted that his grandmother be taken to the hospital. He later filed a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, leading to fines and corrective measures for the facility.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and a trial by jury, highlighting ongoing concerns about care standards in nursing homes, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

