NC House advances bill to restrict cellphone use in schools

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina House lawmakers advanced a bill on Tuesday that would require local school boards to establish policies restricting cellphone use in schools.

The House judiciary committee passed House Bill 87, mandating each school district to adopt a policy either banning cellphones or restricting their use during class time. A similar bill has already passed in the state Senate, but the House bill has yet to be voted on in the full chamber.

Accoridng to WRAL, Rep. Neal Jackson, R-Moore, the lead sponsor of the bill, emphasized the importance of allowing local school boards to determine the specifics of the policy.

“Our thought is these school boards are smart people that are elected,” Jackson said. “They can flesh out the policy. They don’t need someone from Raleigh telling them all the specifics of how this needs to work.”

About two-thirds of North Carolina’s school districts already have policies regarding cellphone use. Some schools require students to keep phones in locked pouches throughout the day, while others have bins at the front of each classroom but permit phone use between classes.

Supporters of the bill argue that stricter rules are necessary to ensure effective enforcement.

Mary Anne Tierney from Buncombe County advocated for more comprehensive regulations, suggesting that bans should apply during the entire school day, not just class time. Karl Johnson, a public health professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, highlighted the need for technologies like lockable pouches and storage lockers to aid in enforcement.

If enacted, the cellphone restriction policies would take effect next school year, with bipartisan support increasing the likelihood of the bill becoming law.

Gov. Josh Stein has expressed support, citing cellphones as a “major distraction” for students and a “disruption” for teachers.

VIDEO: School districts crack down on cellphone usage in classrooms

School districts crack down on cellphone usage in classrooms









©2025 Cox Media Group