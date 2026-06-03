NC House votes to restrict occupancy tax usage

CHARLOTTE — House lawmakers voted 109-3 Tuesday to ban occupancy taxes from being used for public safety, education and affordable housing.

Recently, the State Supreme Court sided with Currituck County, saying it can use its hospitality funds to help keep tourists safe. This prompted some councilmembers to explore whether Charlotte can use its tax revenue from hotels in a similar way.

However, the North Carolina House is shutting the door on that idea. The bill now heads to the Senate.

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