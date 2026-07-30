NC lawmakers push new towing regulations

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers announced a proposal Wednesday aimed at curbing predatory towing practices after complaints from drivers. The proposed Predatory Towing Act would require state permits, stronger signage requirements and a database to track towing jobs and fees.

9 Investigates reported about a towing company, accused of trying to charge car owners more money every time they asked a question.

There is a new effort to help prevent this from happening.

A towing company put a boot on Yazan Humaideh’s tire outside Insomniac Cookies in Plaza Midwood after doing business with the office above it.

He told the tow driver it was a misunderstanding.

“He said, ‘Dude this is not for argument. It’s going to be $275,’” Humaideh said. “The more I argued, the more the price is going to go up.”

The tow driver became unprofessional by cursing and threatening to tow his car so Humaideh called the police.

“In front of the tow truck company, they say we have no authority in this parking lot,” Humaideh said. “This man has more authority than we do.”

At one point, Humaideh caught a worker from Insomnia Cookies in the driver’s seat of the tow truck. That drew suspicions of a possible cash kickback from the driver to the employee for towing the car.

N.C. Rep. Laura Budd, D-Mecklenburg, and her colleagues introduced the Predatory Towing Act.

“There are no guardrails. Towing is the wild, wild west,” Budd said.

“There’s no permitting system,” she said. “There’s no tracking system. There’s absolutely nothing that the state can do to say that if you violate the rules and regulations that govern you, we can take your license to tow.”

The Predatory Towing Act would require, in part:

Signage in lots to include the tow or booting company, where to find your car, and the maximum amount you may be charged.

A state permit to tow.

A database that tracks each job, work done, and cost.

All of that would give car owners more power.

“They’ve got skin in the game,” Budd said.

Regulations on towing have always stalled.

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