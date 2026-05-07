NC lawmakers unite to support Dominique Moody Act

CHARLOTTE — Several North Carolina lawmakers came together to make the case for the Dominique Moody Act Wednesday.

North Carolina Rep. Carla Cunningham was joined by Democrat and Republican lawmakers at the North Carolina General Assembly to express support for the bill.

It would create a Child Welfare Escalation Team that will step in to investigate high-risk cases when there are signs of abuse and neglect.

The bill was named in honor of 6-year-old Dominique Moody who police say died in Mecklenburg County’s DSS system after being abused.

“This is not the time to take our eyes off our own communities that need our service and our constituents that rely on us to provide safety for our children and every citizen in the state of North Carolina,” Rep. Cunningham said.

Mecklenburg County declined to comment on the bill.

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