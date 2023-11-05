GASTONIA, N.C. — Members of North Carolina’s state legislature, including House Speaker Tim Moore, came to Gastonia on Thursday to commemorate the groundbreaking of a new park and recreation area.

The 140-acre property near Crowders Mountain State Park will be home to a robust recreation area called Linwood Springs Park.

“I’m proud to have supported this project at the State level and applaud the City of Gastonia in expanding access to parks and recreation facilities to our residents,” said Moore.

The land used to be a golf course, and Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid said the redevelopment will complement the natural beauty of Crowders Mountain.

The future of the land will include a dog park, RV sites, a disc golf and soccer course, fishing ponds with piers, playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, restroom facilities, and parking areas.

>>> SEE THE PROPOSED MAP

NC legislators gather in Gastonia for facility groundbreaking

“When completed, Linwood Springs Park will be a regional parks and recreation destination that will complement all of the great things at Crowders Mountain State Park and highlight the diversity of our city,” said Reid.

The City received a $500,000 grant to begin the renovations. The recreation area development will continue in phases.

Future phases could include a ropes course and zip lines, the City said.

The project is expected to be finished between three to ten years.

(WATCH: Park to get basketball court after pickleball controversy)

Park to get basketball court after pickleball controversy

©2023 Cox Media Group