Residents voice traffic concerns about proposed south Charlotte development

CHARLOTTE — The land behind the Four Mile Creek Greenway is at the center of a heated debate.

A developer cut back plans to build homes on 53 acres in south Charlotte, but neighbors say they don’t want to see the land developed at all.

Channel 9 reported in March that RK Investments wanted to build apartments, townhomes, and single-family homes on the land between Rea Road and Elm Lane.

Originally, the group wanted to build 1,100 units.

The latest proposal calls for up to 640 units while adding turning lanes and a traffic signal.

Neighbors at a community meeting Thursday night said there’s already too much traffic in the area.

“It would be a bad game changer,” said Glenn Ostle. “It would change everything, be lucky to be able to pull out of our neighborhood after a while.”

“From the very beginning, we wanted to collaborate with people and it’s hard to find a balance. That’s what we’re trying to do,” said Russell Ranson, a partner at RK Investments.

The next step for the project would be a public hearing.

A city spokesperson says there’s not one on the calendar yet.

Proposed development on approximately 53 acres located on the east side of Elm Lane and west side of Rea Road, south of Bevington Place.

