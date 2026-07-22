NC legislators target Kannapolis in latest batch of partisan election changes

RALEIGH — It appears Kannapolis and Albemarle may be the latest cities in North Carolina to switch to partisan elections, our partners at the Charlotte Observer reported.

State lawmakers passed a bill that would require candidates’ political affiliation to be on the ballot.

Supporters say the change will improve transparency.

Critics argue it gives the legislature greater influence over local elections.

In the past few years, state lawmakers have made Monroe City Council and Cabarrus County School Board elections partisan.

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