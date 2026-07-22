Earth Funeral seeks to legalize human composting in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — A company that transforms human remains into nutrient-rich soil is pushing to legalize the process in North Carolina and says Charlotte could become home to a future $10 million facility.

Earth Funeral, which currently operates in Washington, Nevada and Maryland, is preparing legislation that would allow natural organic reduction, commonly known as human composting, to be offered in the state.

The process takes 30 to 45 days and uses organic materials such as wood chips, mulch and flowers to naturally decompose the body into soil, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Families can use the compost for memorial gardens, trees or other plantings, while any remaining material is donated to conservation and reforestation projects.

Company leaders say the method is a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional burial and cremation, citing fewer emissions and no embalming chemicals.

Inside high-tech vessels, Earth Funeral transforms human remains into nutrient-rich soil through natural organic reduction. (Kathleen Murdock/Kathleen Murdock/Earth Funeral)

Earth Funeral said its service costs about $6,500, comparable to cremation and less than the average cost of a traditional burial.

Although the company already serves North Carolina families by transporting remains to states where the practice is legal, it cannot operate a composting facility here unless state lawmakers approve the process. Charlotte is among the locations being considered if the legislation passes.

Supporters say human composting offers a meaningful, sustainable end-of-life option, while opponents, including some religious groups and lawmakers in other states, argue the practice raises ethical and dignity concerns about the treatment of human remains.

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