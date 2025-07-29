NC lottery winner to fulfill dream of watching favorite basketball player in California

RALEIGH — Fontella Smith, a Raleigh resident, won a $321,419 Cash 5 jackpot, allowing her to fulfill her dream of watching LeBron James play basketball in person, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

Smith purchased the winning ticket at Refuel 174 on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale, overcoming odds of 1 in 962,598 to win the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing.

“It’s something I always dreamed of,” Smith said, expressing her excitement about the opportunity to see her favorite player.

After claiming her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday, Smith took home $230,620 after federal and state tax withholdings.

