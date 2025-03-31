Charlotte woman wins $1 million, plans to retire

RALEIGH — Veronica Cunningham of Charlotte has won a $1 million prize in a second-chance lottery drawing, allowing her to retire this year, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Monday.

Cunningham’s big win came from the $10 Million Spectacular Second Chance drawing, which had over 1.9 million entries. She was notified of her win by the lottery.

“This is crazy,” Cunningham said upon learning of her win. “It’s just wild.”

Cunningham has been entering second-chance drawings for years, always hoping to win.

“I always had lots of hopes and dreams,” she said. When she arrived at the lottery headquarters, Cunningham chose to receive her prize as a lump sum of $600,000. After taxes, she took home $430,500.

In addition to retiring, Cunningham plans to use her winnings to pay off her house.

