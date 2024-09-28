Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, hospitalized, treated for burns, sources say

RALEIGH — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov, Mark Robinson was hospitalized Friday night following an incident at a campaign event in Mt. Airy, a source close to the campaign confirms.

A campaign spokesperson said Robinson is being treated for burns.

He was scheduled to be at the Mayberry Truck Show & Parade Friday and has more campaign stops for Saturday.

Information on his condition had not been released Friday night.

Recently, the Republican gubernatorial candidate has come under scrutiny after a report that alleged he made racial and sexual comments on an online message board.

Since that news broke, a dozen of his staff quit.

No additional details have been made available.

