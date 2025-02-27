NC man behind ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs charged with exploitation of a minor

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina man who helped make the “Thank You Jesus” signs popular is facing charges for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lucas Hunt, who works with the Thank You Jesus Mission, was arrested in Asheboro Tuesday after police said he willingly received an explicit video of a minor.

Officers said a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children led authorities to identify Hunt as a suspect.

The organization’s president in a statement said it can’t comment on the charges.

Hunt is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.

