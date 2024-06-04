NC man thinks debris that crashed onto his home came from space

FRANKLIN, N.C. — A North Carolina man believes a large piece of debris that fell on his house could have come from space, ABC affiliate WLOS reports.

Mike Wooten lives in Franklin, about three hours west of Charlotte. He said around dusk on May 21, he heard a thump on his roof.

“I came outside to see what might have hit. I looked out in the yard and saw this piece laying in the yard and at first glance, it looked like a dead crow had flown into my house and fell there,” Wooten said.. “But I came down and I took a stick to poke it and I realized it wasn’t a crow, of course.”

This isn’t the first piece of debris reported in the area. A similar, larger piece was found about an hour north of Franklin.

The similarities between the two objects seem obvious, WLOS reports. They include what appears to be carbon fiber weaving and burnt titanium.

(WATCH BELOW: UNC Charlotte graduate selected to join the United States Space Force)

UNC Charlotte graduate selected to join the United States Space Force

©2024 Cox Media Group