NC native Senator Corey Booker shares his plans to back Roy Cooper

CHARLOTTE — New Jersey Senator Corey Booker is backing a former North Carolina governor for the United States Senate.

Roy Cooper was joined by Senator Booker for a rally at the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Headquarters.

Booker is from North Carolina. He said if Cooper is elected, his vote will be critical for making things more affordable.

Senator Booker spoke with Channel 9’s Joe Bruno about why he is working to bring Cooper back into the political scene and whether he plans to run for president again.

