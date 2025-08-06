Charlotte woman wins $337K from lottery ticket bought at grocery store

RALEIGH — Barbara Burris, of Charlotte, won a $336,635 jackpot in the Cash 5 lottery on Saturday using her family’s birthdays as her lucky numbers.

Burris purchased her winning ticket at the Harris Teeter on University City Boulevard in Charlotte. The odds of matching all five numbers in the Cash 5 game are 1 in 962,598.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Burris said, expressing her gratitude for the win.

Burris was overwhelmed with emotion upon discovering her win, recalling, “I burst out and started crying. I just couldn’t believe it.”

She claimed her prize on Tuesday at the lottery headquarters, taking home $241,536 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Burris plans to use her winnings for a family trip to Disney World in October, opting to fly instead of drive due to her new found fortune.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games available in North Carolina, with tickets purchasable at retail locations or online through the lottery’s website and mobile app. The next jackpot is set at $130,000.

Burris’s win highlights the life-changing potential of the lottery, as she looks forward to enjoying her prize with a memorable family vacation.

