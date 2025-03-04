NC Poison Control warns of increased cannabis exposure in children

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Poison Control has issued an alert about a significant rise in cannabis exposure among children under 12 years old, according to WLOS.

In 2024, NC Poison Control managed 1,122 cases of exposure to cannabis products, with 42% involving children under the age of 13. This marks a substantial increase from 2020, when there were 518 cases, 27% of which involved children under 13.

Cannabis products can be particularly dangerous to children due to their smaller body weights, which make them more susceptible to harmful effects.

Symptoms of cannabis poisoning in children can include severe fatigue, weakness, slurred speech, confusion, breathing problems, nausea, and vomiting.

NC Poison Control emphasizes the importance of safe storage practices for cannabis products to prevent accidental exposure to children. This alert comes just ahead of National Poison Prevention Week, which is observed from March 16 to March 22.

Parents and guardians are urged to keep cannabis products out of reach of children and to contact NC Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 immediately if exposure occurs.

