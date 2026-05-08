Troopers investigate deadly Gaston County crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Gaston County Thursday night, according to Gaston Emergency Medical Services.

It happened just before midnight on Kelly Road, east of Dallas. Officials say a driver crashed into a tree and died on scene.

Kelly Road was closed until around 4:30 a.m. as troopers investigated.

No other information about the cause of the crash or the identity of the driver has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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