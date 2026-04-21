NC ranks in top 10 best states for driving

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina ranked as a top 10 state for driving, according to a WalletHub study.

The finance company analyzed the cost of ownership, maintenance, traffic, infrastructure and safety.

North Carolina ranked ninth overall. Vermont snagged the No. 1 spot. Other Southeast states, including Tennessee, Alabama and Florida also made the list.

Of the top 10, North Carolina scored lowest of traffic and safety. The study looked at things like rush hour traffic and average commute times.

VIDEO: Drivers hopeful for more traffic enforcement in Mecklenburg County

Drivers hopeful for more traffic enforcement in Mecklenburg County

©2026 Cox Media Group