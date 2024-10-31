NC receives grant for upgrades to short-line railroad infrastructure

North Carolina has received a federal grant that will improve track infrastructure and freight capacity for short-line railroad operations in the state.

The Federal Rail Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program will be awarding $18 million to the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway.

It will be supplemented with $9.8 million from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and $9.8 million from the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway.

“It’s great to see the holistic federal investment in North Carolina’s railroad network,” said Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins. “Making sure we have the rail infrastructure necessary to support increased freight and passenger operations is a top priority for the department. We’re thrilled to be a partner in the ACWR’s project.”

The $37.8 million project is expected to install almost 30 miles of continuous welded rail track that will replace jointed rail laid in the early to mid-1900s. This will improve the freight capacity in the Charlotte region.

“We are excited for what this opportunity brings to our rail customers and the communities we serve,” said Anthony Menzies, chief executive officer for the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway. “Projects like this position us to attract new industries along our rail line, and the support of elected leaders and the partnerships we have with NCDOT and FRA are critical to these efforts.”

Since acquiring the 104-mile Piedmont corridor from Norfolk Southern in 2022, the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway have been awarded multiple infrastructure grants to accommodate growing freight traffic.

NCDOT’s investment is through the Rail Division’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement program, which was established in 2013 to support the vitality and safety of North Carolina’s rail network.

The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway is a regional railroad that operates between Charlotte and Aberdeen. It offers a logistical advantage in the distribution of freight with connections to two Class I railroads, CSX and Norfolk Southern.

It transports freight such as chicken feed, fuels, steel, lumber, aggregate, plastics, and other commodities by rail to and from industrial facilities.

